Watch Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Bournemouth (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)

Current Records: Bournemouth 4-4-4; Wolverhampton 3-2-7

Bournemouth's and Wolverhampton's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 13. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Wolverhampton should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Bournemouth was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Bournemouth fell a goal short of Newcastle, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton dodged a bullet, finishing off Aston Villa 2-1.

Since Bournemouth (4-4-4) and Wolves (3-2-7) are both at 16 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

Wolverhampton

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Series History

Wolverhampton won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Bournemouth.