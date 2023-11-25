The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Brentford

Current Records: Arsenal 8-3-1, Brentford 4-4-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Arsenal will head out on the road to face off against Brentford at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Despite being away, Arsenal is favored nonetheless.

Arsenal faced off against Burnley for the first time this season, and Arsenal walked away the winners. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Burnley last Saturday. The last goal Arsenal scored came from Oleksandr Zinchenko in minute 74.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Brentford's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 3-0 walloping at the hands of Liverpool.

Arsenal's win bumped their season record to 8-3-1 while Brentford's defeat dropped theirs to 4-4-4.

Odds

Arsenal is a solid favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -132 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Brentford.