The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Brentford
- Current Records: Arsenal 8-3-1, Brentford 4-4-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gtech Community Stadium
- TV: NBC Universo
What to Know
Arsenal will head out on the road to face off against Brentford at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Despite being away, Arsenal is favored nonetheless.
Arsenal faced off against Burnley for the first time this season, and Arsenal walked away the winners. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Burnley last Saturday. The last goal Arsenal scored came from Oleksandr Zinchenko in minute 74.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Brentford's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 3-0 walloping at the hands of Liverpool.
Arsenal's win bumped their season record to 8-3-1 while Brentford's defeat dropped theirs to 4-4-4.
Odds
Arsenal is a solid favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -132 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Arsenal has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Brentford.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Brentford 1 vs. Arsenal 1
- Sep 18, 2022 - Arsenal 3 vs. Brentford 0
- Feb 19, 2022 - Arsenal 2 vs. Brentford 1
- Aug 13, 2021 - Brentford 2 vs. Arsenal 0