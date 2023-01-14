The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Brentford

Current Records: Bournemouth 4-10-4; Brentford 6-4-8

What to Know

Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.17 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against Brentford at 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Gtech Community Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this match could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

The game between Bournemouth and Manchester United last Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Bournemouth falling 3-0 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Brentford beat Liverpool 3-1 last week.

Brentford's victory lifted them to 6-4-8 (ninth place with 26 points) while Bournemouth's loss dropped them down to 4-10-4 (16th place with 16 points). We'll see if Brentford can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Bournemouth bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Bournemouth

Brentford vs. Bournemouth When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Bournemouth and Brentford tied in their last contest.