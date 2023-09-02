The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Brentford

Current Records: Bournemouth 0-1-2, Brentford 1-2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Bournemouth will head out on the road to face off against Brentford at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. The Cherries are expected to lose this one by zero goals, a fact the team is well aware of.

Bournemouth can only go 1-1 at best against Tottenham this season after their first game on Saturday. Bournemouth will be looking for a result a little better than the 2-0 defeat they were dealt on Saturday when they meet later in the season. That means they have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Meanwhile, Brentford haven't lost a match yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. Neither they nor Crystal Palace could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth came up short against Brentford in their previous matchup back in January, falling 2-0. Can the Cherries avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brentford is a solid favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -142 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brentford won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Bournemouth.