The Premier League is back in action on Friday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Brentford

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2-2; Brentford 2-3-4

What to Know

Brentford lost both of their matches to Brighton & Hove Albion last season on scores of 0-1 and 0-2, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Brentford has to be hurting after a devastating 5-1 loss at the hands of Newcastle United this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Brighton fell a goal shy of Tottenham Hotspur this past Saturday, losing 1-0. That makes it the first time this season Brighton has let down their home crowd.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Allowing an average of 1.89 points per game, Brentford hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford +220; Draw +230; Brighton +128

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won both of the meetings they've played against Brentford in the last two years.