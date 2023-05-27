The Premier League season comes to a close this Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Brentford

Current Records: Manchester City 28-5-4, Brentford 14-14-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Brentford will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Manchester City at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Brentford earned a 2-1 victory in their most recent match against Manchester City.

Brentford gave up the first goal last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. It was an even better day for Bryan Mbeumo as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Manchester City haven't lost a game since February 5th, a trend which continued on Wednesday. They and Brighton & Hove Albion played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Manchester City's goal came from Phil Foden at minute 25, while Brighton & Hove Albion's was scored by Julio Enciso in the 38th.

Brentford beat Manchester City by a goal in their previous matchup last November, winning 2-1. Will Brentford repeat their success, or do Manchester City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City are a solid favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -121 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

