The Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Brentford

Current Records: Manchester United 15-2-11, Brentford 7-5-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Manchester United will head out on the road to face off against Brentford at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Despite being away, Man United is favored nonetheless.

On March 9th, Man United kept a clean sheet against Everton. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Everton. Man United's two goals came from Bruno Fernandes at minute 12 and Marcus Rashford at minute 36.

Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Brentford last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Burnley by a score of 2-1. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Brentford, who hasn't won a game since February 10th.

Man United's win bumped their record up to 15-2-11. As for Brentford, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-5-17.

Man United skirted past Brentford 2-1 in their previous meeting back in October of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Man United since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +120 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Brentford.