The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Brentford

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 7-9-17, Brentford 11-14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Brentford will be playing the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Nottingham Forest at 10:00 a.m. ET. These teams both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.

On Wednesday, Brentford never let their opponents score. They took their match against Chelsea 2-0. Brentford somehow managed to win despite possessing the ball for only 34% of the match.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against Brighton & Hove Albion by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Nottingham Forest were the better team in the second half.

Even though they won, Nottingham Forest left the match after having possession of the ball for 34% of the minutes played. They have now had three straight games with time of possession at or below 40%.

Their wins bumped Brentford to 11-14-8 and Nottingham Forest to 7-9-17. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Brentford are a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -154 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

