The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Brentford

Current Records: West Ham United 10-7-18, Brentford 12-14-9

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

West Ham United will head out on the road to face off against Brentford at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop West Ham United this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

West Ham United have had a rough go of it against Manchester United in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Sunday. West Ham United narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Manchester United 1-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for West Ham United who in their last game suffered a tough 3-0 loss.

Meanwhile, Brentford didn't score on Saturday, probably because they only made one shot on goal. They fell just short of Liverpool by a score of 1-0.

West Ham United's win lifted them to 10-7-18 while Brentford's loss dropped them down to 12-14-9. We'll see if West Ham United can repeat their recent success, or if Brentford bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Brentford are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +102 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.