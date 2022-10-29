The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Chelsea 6-2-3; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-4-3

What to Know

Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Last year, Chelsea and Brighton were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 1-1 draws.

On Saturday, Chelsea and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Brighton came up short against Manchester City on Saturday, falling 3-1.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +215; Draw +230; Chelsea +128

Series History

Chelsea won six meetings and tied four meetings in their last ten contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.