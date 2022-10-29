The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Brighton & Hove Albion
- Current Records: Chelsea 6-2-3; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-4-3
What to Know
Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Last year, Chelsea and Brighton were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 1-1 draws.
On Saturday, Chelsea and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Brighton came up short against Manchester City on Saturday, falling 3-1.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: The American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +215; Draw +230; Chelsea +128
Series History
Chelsea won six meetings and tied four meetings in their last ten contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Jan 18, 2022 - Chelsea 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Dec 29, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Apr 20, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Sep 14, 2020 - Chelsea 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Jan 01, 2020 - Chelsea 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Sep 28, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Apr 03, 2019 - Chelsea 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Jan 20, 2018 - Chelsea 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0