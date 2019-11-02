Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Norwich City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Norwich City (away)

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-4-3; Norwich City 2-7-1

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Norwich City at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium. Brighton will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

It was all tied up at the half for they and Everton on Saturday, but they stepped up in the second half. Brighton won by a goal, slipping past Everton 3-2. The team accrued the bulk of their goal in the first half (1) and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, Norwich came up short against Manchester United, falling 3-1.

Brighton & Hove Albion's win lifted them to 3-4-3 (12 points) while Norwich City's defeat dropped them down to 2-7-1 (seven points). We'll see if Brighton can repeat their recent success or if the Canaries bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Norwich City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: American Express Community Stadium

American Express Community Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.