Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (away)

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3-3; Tottenham Hotspur 3-2-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, Brighton & Hove Albion is heading back home. Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium. Tottenham will be strutting in after a win while Brighton will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Brighton was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Brighton fell to Chelsea 2-0. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Brighton of the 3-0 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture April 3.

Meanwhile, Spurs got the result they wanted in their first leg against Southampton in Matchweek 7. Tottenham dodged a bullet, finishing off Southampton 2-1. For Tottenham, this is just revenge for the 2-1 loss they suffered against Southampton the last time they faced one another March 9.

When the two teams last met in April, Brighton and Tottenham were neck-and-neck, but Brighton came up empty-handed with a 1-0 defeat. Maybe Brighton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch