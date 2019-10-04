Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (away)
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3-3; Tottenham Hotspur 3-2-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, Brighton & Hove Albion is heading back home. Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium. Tottenham will be strutting in after a win while Brighton will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Brighton was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Brighton fell to Chelsea 2-0. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Brighton of the 3-0 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture April 3.
Meanwhile, Spurs got the result they wanted in their first leg against Southampton in Matchweek 7. Tottenham dodged a bullet, finishing off Southampton 2-1. For Tottenham, this is just revenge for the 2-1 loss they suffered against Southampton the last time they faced one another March 9.
When the two teams last met in April, Brighton and Tottenham were neck-and-neck, but Brighton came up empty-handed with a 1-0 defeat. Maybe Brighton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Watch This Game Live
