Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Watford 5-12-8; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-8
What to Know
Watford will head off to play at American Express Community Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Brighton & Hove Albion after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Watford has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Brighton should be prepared for a fight.
It was all tied up 2-2 at halftime, but Watford was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Watford fell a goal short of Everton, losing 3-2.
Speaking of close games: Brighton and West Ham United ended up with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw.
The last time the two teams met in last August, Watford lost to Brighton at home by a decisive 3-0 margin. Can Watford avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last five games against Watford.
- Aug 10, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Watford 0
- Feb 02, 2019 - Watford 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Aug 11, 2018 - Watford 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 23, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Watford 0
- Aug 26, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Watford 0
-
USWNT vs. Mexico preview
The U.S. is a win away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics
-
Could Messi ever leave Barca?
Could Messi really be on the move at some point?
-
Juve vs. Hellas Verona preview
Juve is coming off a win this past weekend
-
Alex Morgan still trains while pregnant
Your latest reminder that professional athletes are better than you
-
MLS, MLSPA reach deal on new CBA
The new deal includes increased funding for travel
-
MLS unveils new jerseys for 2020 season
The league is set to begin its 25th season
-
Bergwijn leads Spurs over City in debut
Jose Mourinho earned a big win over Pep Guardiola
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day