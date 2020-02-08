Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford soccer game

Who's Playing

Watford @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Watford 5-12-8; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-8

What to Know

Watford will head off to play at American Express Community Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Brighton & Hove Albion after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Watford has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Brighton should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up 2-2 at halftime, but Watford was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Watford fell a goal short of Everton, losing 3-2.

Speaking of close games: Brighton and West Ham United ended up with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw.

The last time the two teams met in last August, Watford lost to Brighton at home by a decisive 3-0 margin. Can Watford avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford
  • When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Express Community Stadium
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last five games against Watford.

  • Aug 10, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Watford 0
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Watford 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Aug 11, 2018 - Watford 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Dec 23, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Watford 0
  • Aug 26, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Watford 0
