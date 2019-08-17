Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. West Ham United (away)
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0-0; West Ham United 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 9-20-9; West Ham United 15-16-7;
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion are hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against West Ham United of the season. Brighton & Hove Albion will be playing in front of their home fans against West Ham United at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium. Brighton & Hove Albion will be strutting in after a win while West Ham United will be stumbling in from a loss.
Brighton & Hove Albion got themselves on the board against Watford last Saturday, but Watford never followed suit. Brighton & Hove Albion took down Watford 3-0.
West Ham United faced Manchester City for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. West Ham United were dealt a punishing 0-5 defeat at the hands of Manchester City . If West Ham United were hoping to take revenge for the 0-1 defeat against Manchester City the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Brighton & Hove Albion won their first match against West Ham United 1-0 last season, but West Ham United managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion have won all of the games they've played against West Ham United in the last 3 years.
- Jan 02, 2019 - West Ham United 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Oct 05, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Feb 03, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. West Ham United 1
- Oct 20, 2017 - West Ham United 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 3
