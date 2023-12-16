The Premier League returns to action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Burnley

Current Records: Everton 7-2-7, Burnley 2-2-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App TV: NBC

NBC Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Burnley will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet Everton at 12:30 p.m. ET at Turf Moor.

Last Saturday, Burnley and Brighton played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Burnley's goal came from Wilson Odobert at minute 45, while Brighton's was scored by Simon Adingra in the 77th.

Meanwhile, Everton entered their tilt with Chelsea with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everton didn't even let Chelsea onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory on Sunday. Everton's two goals came from Abdoulaye Doucouré at minute 54 and Lewis Dobbin at minute 90.

Burnley skirted past Everton 3-2 in their previous matchup back in April of 2022. Will Burnley repeat their success, or does Everton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Everton is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +111 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Burnley has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Everton.