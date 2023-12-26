The Premier League Boxing Day tradition continues on Tuesday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Burnley
- Current Records: Liverpool 11-6-1, Burnley 3-2-13
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Liverpool has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against Burnley at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Turf Moor. Liverpool's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Liverpool has not lost an EPL match since September 30th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. Liverpool and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Liverpool's goal came from Mohamed Salah Ghaly at minute 29, while Arsenal's was scored by Gabriel Magalhaes in the 4th.
Meanwhile, Burnley kept a clean sheet against Fulham on Saturday. They came out on top against Fulham by a score of 2-0. Burnley's two goals came from Wilson Odobert at minute 47 and Sander Berge at minute 66.
Liverpool's record is now 11-6-1. As for Burnley, their win bumped their record up to 3-2-13.
Liverpool skirted past Burnley 1-0 in their previous meeting back in February of 2022. Does Liverpool have another victory up their sleeve, or will Burnley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Liverpool is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -264 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Liverpool has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Liverpool 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Aug 21, 2021 - Liverpool 2 vs. Burnley 0
- May 19, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 21, 2021 - Burnley 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Jul 11, 2020 - Burnley 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Aug 31, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Burnley 0
- Mar 10, 2019 - Liverpool 4 vs. Burnley 2
- Dec 05, 2018 - Liverpool 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 01, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Sep 16, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Liverpool 1