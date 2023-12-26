The Premier League Boxing Day tradition continues on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Burnley

Current Records: Liverpool 11-6-1, Burnley 3-2-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Liverpool has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against Burnley at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Turf Moor. Liverpool's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Liverpool has not lost an EPL match since September 30th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. Liverpool and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Liverpool's goal came from Mohamed Salah Ghaly at minute 29, while Arsenal's was scored by Gabriel Magalhaes in the 4th.

Meanwhile, Burnley kept a clean sheet against Fulham on Saturday. They came out on top against Fulham by a score of 2-0. Burnley's two goals came from Wilson Odobert at minute 47 and Sander Berge at minute 66.

Liverpool's record is now 11-6-1. As for Burnley, their win bumped their record up to 3-2-13.

Liverpool skirted past Burnley 1-0 in their previous meeting back in February of 2022. Does Liverpool have another victory up their sleeve, or will Burnley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -264 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.