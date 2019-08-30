Liverpool vs. Burnley: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool hopes to stay in first place in the Premier League when the Reds take on Burnley on Saturday. It's Matchday 4, with the Reds entering the weekend with a perfect 3-0-0 record, while Burnley is sixth with a 1-1-1 record and just two goals conceded in three games. Liverpool, despite it being early, is trying to stay as far ahead of Manchester City as possible, while Burnley can ease any relegation worries with a result here and start even dreaming about more.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Burnley

Date : Saturday, August 24



Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. a.m. ET Location : Turf Moor



: Turf Moor TV channel : NBC and Universo



Odds: Liverpool -315 | Burnley +900 | Draw +400

Storylines

Liverpool: It's been quite the strong start for the Reds, even without injured star goalkeeper Alisson. The team is clicking in attack and looks like the early favorite to win the Premier League title, right there with Manchester City. This is a match the Reds expect to win, but going to Turf Moor can at times be a tricky trap game where they'll hope they avoid dropping points. As long as they play quickly on the counter, they shouldn't have much trouble.

Burnley: A draw will feel like a win, and you can imagine just how great a win would feel. Burnley looked like a relegation contender entering the season, but getting off to a solid start has raised expectations. What better way to measure yourself than against the European champs?

Liverpool vs. Burnley prediction

Roberto Firmino scores, as does Sadio Mane, and the Reds get the victory.

Pick: Liverpool 3, Burnley 0