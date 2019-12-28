Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Burnley

Current Records: Manchester United 7-5-7; Burnley 7-9-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, Burnley is heading back home. They and Manchester United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Since Burnley's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Burnley was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Burnley fell a goal short of Everton, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Man United in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday.

Manchester United's win lifted them to 7-5-7 (28 points) while Burnley's loss dropped them down to 7-9-3 (24 points). We'll see if Man United can repeat their recent success or if Burnley bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Manchester United

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester United won four meetings and tied three meetings in their last seven contests with Burnley.