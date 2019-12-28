Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Burnley vs. Manchester United soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester United @ Burnley
Current Records: Manchester United 7-5-7; Burnley 7-9-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, Burnley is heading back home. They and Manchester United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Since Burnley's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Burnley was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Burnley fell a goal short of Everton, losing 1-0.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Man United in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday.
Manchester United's win lifted them to 7-5-7 (28 points) while Burnley's loss dropped them down to 7-9-3 (24 points). We'll see if Man United can repeat their recent success or if Burnley bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Manchester United
- When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester United won four meetings and tied three meetings in their last seven contests with Burnley.
- Jan 29, 2019 - Burnley 2 vs. Manchester United 2
- Sep 02, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 20, 2018 - Manchester United 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 26, 2017 - Burnley 2 vs. Manchester United 2
- Apr 23, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Apr 22, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Oct 29, 2016 - Burnley 0 vs. Manchester United 0
