The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Burnley

Current Records: Sheffield United 1-2-10, Burnley 1-1-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Sheffield United will head out on the road to face off against Burnley at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Sheffield is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Sheffield can only go 1-1 at best against Bournemouth this season after their first game on Saturday. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 loss they were dealt on Saturday when they meet later in the season.

Meanwhile, Burnley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of West Ham by a score of 2-1.

Sheffield has been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which is in line with their 1-2-10 record this season. As for Burnley, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1-11.

Sheffield skirted past Burnley 1-0 in their previous meeting back in May of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sheffield since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Burnley is a solid favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -119 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Sheffield United has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Burnley.