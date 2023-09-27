Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Cagliari

Current Records: AC Milan 4-0-1, Cagliari 0-2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Unipol Domus

Unipol Domus



What to Know

AC Milan will head out on the road to face off against Cagliari at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Unipol Domus. Despite being away, AC Milan is nonetheless the favorites in this one.

Last Saturday, AC Milan never let their opponents score. They had just enough and edged Verona out 1-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for AC Milan who in their last game suffered a tough 5-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, Cagliari has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atalanta on Sunday. Atalanta's two goals came from Ademola Lookman at minute 33 and Mario Pasalic at minute 76.

What a start it's been for AC Milan: they've won four of their first five matchups so far this season, giving them a steller 4-0-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 2-1-2 Verona (AC Milan's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 38.3% over those games). Meanwhile, Cagliari's loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 0-2-3.

AC Milan beat Cagliari by a goal in their previous matchup back in March of 2022, winning 1-0. Will AC Milan repeat their success, or does Cagliarihave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

AC Milan is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Cagliari.