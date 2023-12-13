The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Feyenoord @ Celtic

Current Records: Feyenoord 2-0-3, Celtic 0-1-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Celtic Park

Celtic Park TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Celtic will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will face off against Feyenoord in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Celtic Park. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Celtic was not quite Lazio's equal in the second half two weeks ago. Celtic fell 2-0 to Lazio. Celtic has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Feyenoord two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Celtic's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-1-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.0 goals per game. As for Feyenoord, they now have a losing record at 2-0-3.

As the group stage nears its end, teams will be preparing for the knockout round. Will either of these teams wind up the champion?

Odds

Feyenoord is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +117 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Feyenoord won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Sep 19, 2023 - Feyenoord 2 vs. Celtic 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern