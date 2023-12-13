The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Feyenoord @ Celtic
- Current Records: Feyenoord 2-0-3, Celtic 0-1-4
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Celtic Park
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Celtic will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will face off against Feyenoord in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Celtic Park. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Celtic was not quite Lazio's equal in the second half two weeks ago. Celtic fell 2-0 to Lazio. Celtic has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Feyenoord two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atletico Madrid.
Celtic's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-1-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.0 goals per game. As for Feyenoord, they now have a losing record at 2-0-3.
As the group stage nears its end, teams will be preparing for the knockout round. Will either of these teams wind up the champion?
Odds
Feyenoord is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +117 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Feyenoord won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Sep 19, 2023 - Feyenoord 2 vs. Celtic 0
Champions League broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
|Time
|How to watch
RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Crvena zvezda vs. Manchester City
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Antwerp vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Feyenoord
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Newcastle United vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Scoreline
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network