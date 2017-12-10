Watch Champions League draw: Live stream info, TV start time, date, last 16 odds

The final 16 teams will matched up on Monday

The Champions League knockout stage draw takes place on Monday in Switzerland, as the final 16 teams are paired up. The top seeded teams are the group winners (Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas and Tottenham), while the runners-up will be the unseeded teams (Basel, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto and Real Madrid). 

No team can play a team from their qualifying group or from same league. Examples: Barcelona could not play Juventus, Real Madrid or Sevilla; Chelsea can't get Roma, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City or Tottenham. Here are all of the matchup probabilities:  

Here's how you can watch the draw:

How to watch:

When: Monday at 6 a.m. ET
TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

