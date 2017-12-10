Watch Champions League draw: Live stream info, TV start time, date, last 16 odds

The Champions League knockout stage draw takes place on Monday in Switzerland, as the final 16 teams are paired up. The top seeded teams are the group winners (Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City, Besiktas and Tottenham), while the runners-up will be the unseeded teams (Basel, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto and Real Madrid).

No team can play a team from their qualifying group or from same league. Examples: Barcelona could not play Juventus, Real Madrid or Sevilla; Chelsea can't get Roma, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City or Tottenham. Here are all of the matchup probabilities:

Aquí tenéis TODAS LAS PROBABILIDADES de TODOS LOS ENFRENTAMIENTOS que se pueden dar en el sorteo de 1/8 de UCL que se celebrará el lunes. Es el SORTEO MÁS CONDICIONADO EN LA HISTORIA del torneo: Chelsea sólo tiene 3 rivales posibles y un 44% de opciones de jugar contra el Barça. pic.twitter.com/J0kMSjvd4E — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) December 6, 2017

Here's how you can watch the draw:

How to watch:

When: Monday at 6 a.m. ET

TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes

Follow: CBS Sports App