Watch Champions League online, TV stream: Live scores for Ajax vs. AEK Athens, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Man United and Juventus are all in action on Wednesday
The opening matchday of the Champions League group stage concludes on Wednesday with eight fixtures, highlighted by the defending champs Real Madrid taking on Roma in a battle of last season's semifinalists, and Ronaldo making his UCL debut for Juventus in Spain against Valencia.
All games can be streamed in English through the B/R Live app and in Spanish on the Univision Deportes app. Five of the eight matches will be available to stream on fuboTV (Try for free).
Wednesday's Champions League fixtures
- Ajax vs. AEK Athens, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Shakhtar vs. Hoffenheim, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Real Madrid vs. Roma, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Juventus vs. Valencia, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Manchester City vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET
- Manchester United vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m. ET
- Viktoria Plzen vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m. ET
