Watch Champions League online, TV stream: Live scores for Barcelina-PSV, Inter Milan-Tottenham and all the best games

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's Champions League action

The opening matchday of the Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday with eight games around Europe. Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan vs. Tottenham will start things off at 12:55 p.m. ET, and the remaining six fixtures will begin at 3 p.m. ET. 

All games can be streamed in English through the B/R Live app and in Spanish on the Univision Deportes app. Five of the eight matches will be available to stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Check out all of the info and match commentary below.

Tuesday's Champions League fixtures, results

LIVE updates: Champions League

If the live blog does not load properly, please click here.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories