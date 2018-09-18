Watch Champions League online, TV stream: Live scores for Barcelona-PSV, Inter Milan-Tottenham and all the best games
Here's how you can watch Tuesday's Champions League action
The opening matchday of the Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday with eight games around Europe. Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan vs. Tottenham will start things off at 12:55 p.m. ET, and the remaining six fixtures will begin at 3 p.m. ET.
All games can be streamed in English through the B/R Live app and in Spanish on the Univision Deportes app. Five of the eight matches will be available to stream on fuboTV (Try for free).
Check out all of the info and match commentary below.
Tuesday's Champions League fixtures, results
- Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Inter Milan vs. Tottenham, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Liverpool vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET
- Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Crvena Zveda vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ET
- Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. ET
- Schalke vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
LIVE updates: Champions League
Barcelona vs. PSV preview
The group stage kicks off on Tuesday, and Barca gets things going
-
Inter vs. Spurs preview
Spurs hit the road for a tricky opener
-
Liverpool vs. PSG preview
The Reds host Neymar and company on Tuesday
-
Champions League predictions
Here's how we see the groups and knockout stage playing out
-
Power Rankings: Spotting UCL pretenders
Meanwhile, Liverpool and Juventus are climbing ahead of the start of the Champions League...
-
