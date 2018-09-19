Watch Champions League online, TV stream: Live scores for Real Madrid vs. Roma, Juventus vs. Valencia

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Man United and Juventus are all in action on Wednesday

The opening matchday of the Champions League group stage concludes on Wednesday with eight fixtures, highlighted by the defending champs Real Madrid taking on Roma in a battle of last season's semifinalists, and Ronaldo making his UCL debut for Juventus in Spain against Valencia.  

All games can be streamed in English through the B/R Live app and in Spanish on the Univision Deportes app. Five of the eight matches will be available to stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Wednesday's Champions League fixtures

LIVE updates: Champions League

If the live blog does not load properly, please click here.

