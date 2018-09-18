Watch Champions League online, TV stream: PSG vs. Liverpool, Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund vs. Brugge
Here's how you can watch Tuesday's Champions League action
The opening matchday of the Champions League group stage began on Tuesday with two early matches and six in the late timeslot. Here are the scores, schedule, updates and takeaways from all of the action.
Tuesday's Champions League fixtures, results
- Barcelona 4, PSV Eindhoven 0
- Inter Milan 2, Tottenham 1
- Liverpool vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET
- Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Crvena Zveda vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ET
- Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. ET
- Schalke vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
LIVE updates: Champions League
If the live blog does not load properly, please click here.
UCL takeaways
Messi, spectacular as usual for Barca: Another Champions League hat trick for Lionel Messi, and another amazing showing that including a brilliant goal. His hat trick helpd Barca beat PSV 4-0, and the winning goal came on an absolutely nasty free kick that went upper corner. Take a look:
More than just three points for Inter Milan: It looked like near certainty that Tottenham would get three points after Christian Eriksen's opener and Inter's inability to do anything in attack. Inter Milan stormed back with two late goals and left San Siro with three points and a ton of confidence, which is something it hasn't had this season. This team is too talented to not get out of the group, but failing to play as a team has been its downfall. Maybe this result is what will get them going.
Icardi's equalizing goal was a delight (except Spurs fans):
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played
-
UCL: Inter stuns Spurs in final minutes
Inter came back and got the winner with seven magical minutes
-
UCL: Messi leads Barcelona past PSV
It was close in the second half until Messi put it away
-
Liverpool vs. PSG preview
The Reds host Neymar and company on Tuesday
-
Messi scores a ridiculous curler
It's not Champions League season until Messi buries one home past the keeper
-
Champions League predictions
Here's how we see the groups and knockout stage playing out