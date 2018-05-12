WATCH: Chaotic scenes in Germany after Hamburg is relegated from Bundesliga

This was the first time they have been relegated

There are few things more painful for a sports fan than being relegated. It's worse than losing a major cup final, and it's something that can carry long-term consequences for a club. There are times when clubs get relegated and you pretty much don't hear about them again. 

Proud German club Hamburg was relegated for the first time on Saturday, and the fans didn't take it very well, as one would imagine. With the future of the club and the players up in the air, the fans decided to create a chaotic scene. 

Hamburg fan turbulence after relegation

Hamburg fans are NOT taking their first relegation from the Bundesliga Official too well... 😳

For American soccer fans, this is the club where U.S. men's national team striker Bobby Wood plays. The team won just eight of its 34 league games, and scoring was the problem. No team scored fewer on the season, with the club registering only 29 goals.

Ever since the Bundesliga began in 1963, Hamburg have been there. But recent years were a sign of what would come. They finished 16th in 2013-14 and 2014-15 before a 10th-place finish and a 14th-place finish. And this year, it finally happened. 

You have to feel for the fans, the players and the coaches. It's never easy, and the club will look completely different next season as they look to fight their way back into the top flight.

