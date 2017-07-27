WATCH: Check out the Morris goal that won the Gold Cup for the U.S. vs. Jamaica

It was a fine strike by the young attacker

Jordan Morris has the biggest moment in his young career.

The Seattle Sounders striker scored the winning goal for the U.S. on Wednesday night in the Gold Cup, a 2-1 triumph over Jamaica. The former Stanford star had the ball fall to him in the box in the 88th minute, and he made no mistake, putting it past Jamaica to seal it.

Take a look:

That's a great hit, but also fine build-up. Michael Bradley plays to Gyasi Zardes down the right, and it wasn't the greatest ball in, but you want to put it in a dangerous spot and, at that point in the match, hope something comes of it. It falls to Morris, and he does the rest.

What a night for Morris, and what a night for the U.S. men's national team.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

