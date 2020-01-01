WATCH: Chelsea concedes unbelievable late bicycle-kick goal to Brighton's Jahanbakhsh

This goal left the home fans in total shock

If you want to see the Premier League's goal of the week and arguably the goal of the season, look no further than Brighton. The club hosted Chelsea on New Year's Day to kick off Matchday 21, and boy did they do something special.

Chelsea took the lead in the first half through Cesar Azpilicueta, but Brighton got back into the match in the second half with its determination and creativity. That led to a late corner kick where Alireza Jahanbakhsh connected on a high ball in the box in stunning fashion. The talented winger pulled off an acrobatic bicycle kick that left goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stunned to make it 1-1.

Take a look:

The Iranian international had not scored in his first 20 matches for Brighton but now has made it back-to-back games with goals for the club, and what a way to do it. He pulled off a shot that is so hard to execute with a ton of class and precision, giving this team a little boost in the standings as it looks well on its way to staying up in the Premier League.  

