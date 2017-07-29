WATCH: Chelsea scores versus Inter Milan thanks to ridiculous 40-yard own goal
This is not something that happens much in the world of soccer
You know what's worse than scoring an own goal? Scoring a golazo own goal. Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia produced a wild, shocking 40-yard own goal against Chelsea on Saturday in the International Champions Cup, a match Inter won 2-1.
Take a look:
That was some strike. If it were an attacker, they would be praised for one of the goals of the summer. Instead, Kondogbia does something nobody expected. It seems like he underestimated his own strength, and so did the goalkeeper.
