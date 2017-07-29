WATCH: Chelsea scores versus Inter Milan thanks to ridiculous 40-yard own goal

This is not something that happens much in the world of soccer

You know what's worse than scoring an own goal? Scoring a golazo own goal. Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia produced a wild, shocking 40-yard own goal against Chelsea on Saturday in the International Champions Cup, a match Inter won 2-1.

Take a look:

That was some strike. If it were an attacker, they would be praised for one of the goals of the summer. Instead, Kondogbia does something nobody expected. It seems like he underestimated his own strength, and so did the goalkeeper.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories