Chelsea supporters erupted in celebration as those protesting outside of Stamford Bridge against the European Super League learned in real time of reports that their club was pulling out of the new breakaway venture. Chelsea was slated to join the Super League along with five other Premier League clubs: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The news, as it often does nowadays, broke on Twitter, and with many at the demonstration having a smartphone, protestors quickly shared the announcement among one another. The jubilation even caused supporters to sing in celebration over what they believed to be a huge victory not just for the club they love, but also the sport they adore.

Take a look at the scene from west London:

Moments before this celebration, there was serious confrontation as the protest had grown to the point where a team bus was unable to get into the ground for the Tuesday match against Brighton. Peter Cech, a former Chelsea keeper and current club technical and performance advisor, even felt compelled to go out and plead with supporters to let the bus in, even shouting "I know, give us time!" in regards to the Super League concerns.

The question now becomes if this decision will start a domino effect with other clubs backing out of the Super League now that one has already done so.