AC Milan @ Chelsea

AC Milan and Chelsea will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 5 at Stamford Bridge as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. AC Milan collected three points with a 3-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their previous leg. Chelsea tied Salzburg 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Right now, AC Milan (four points) leads Group E, while Chelsea (one point) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for AC Milan would keep them securely in first. Chelsea needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group.

