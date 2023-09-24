The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Chelsea

Current Records: Aston Villa 3-0-2, Chelsea 1-2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Aston Villa will head out on the road to face off against Chelsea at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The odds don't look promising for Aston Villa but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Aston Villa faced off against Crystal Palace for the first time this season, and the Villans walked away the winners. Aston Villa came out on top against Crystal Palace by a score of 3-1 on Saturday. The success represented a nice turnaround for Aston Villa who in their last game suffered a tough 3-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's last game on Sunday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Bournemouth could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Aston Villa have been performing well recently and they've won three of their last four contests. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 2-1-2 Crystal Palace and 3-1-0 Liverpool (Aston Villa's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 34.4% over those games). Meanwhile, Chelsea's draw on Sunday left them with a 1-2-2 record.

Aston Villa beat Chelsea 2-0 in their previous matchup back in April. Will Aston Villa repeat their success, or does Chelsea have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chelsea is a solid favorite against Aston Villa, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -113 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Aston Villa.