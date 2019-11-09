Watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace soccer game

Who's Playing

Chelsea (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)

Current Records: Chelsea 7-2-2; Crystal Palace 4-4-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, are heading back home. They and are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

On Saturday, Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past 2-1.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Leicester City's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Crystal Palace took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Leicester.

Chelsea got away with a 1-0 win when the two teams last met in December of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • Who: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Stamford Bridge
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last six games against Crystal Palace.

  • Dec 30, 2018 - Chelsea 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Nov 04, 2018 - Chelsea 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Mar 10, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Oct 14, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Apr 01, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Chelsea 1
  • Dec 17, 2016 - Chelsea 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
