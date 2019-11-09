Watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chelsea (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)

Current Records: Chelsea 7-2-2; Crystal Palace 4-4-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, are heading back home. They and are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

On Saturday, Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past 2-1.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Leicester City's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Crystal Palace took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Leicester.

Chelsea got away with a 1-0 win when the two teams last met in December of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last six games against Crystal Palace.