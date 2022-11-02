The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Dinamo Zagreb @ Chelsea

What to Know

Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea collected three points with a 2-1 win over Salzburg in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 5, Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to AC Milan. Chelsea (ten points) leads Group E, while Dinamo Zagreb (four points) is last in the group.

regardless of the result, Chelsea has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseDinamo Zagreb needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group.

How To Watch

  • Who: Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb
  • When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stamford Bridge
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Odds: AC Milan -200; Draw +340; RB Salzburg +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook) 

