The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Dinamo Zagreb @ Chelsea
What to Know
Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea collected three points with a 2-1 win over Salzburg in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 5, Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 4-0 defeat to AC Milan. Chelsea (ten points) leads Group E, while Dinamo Zagreb (four points) is last in the group.
regardless of the result, Chelsea has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseDinamo Zagreb needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb
- When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: Paramount+
- Odds: AC Milan -200; Draw +340; RB Salzburg +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Real Madrid vs. Celtic, 1:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig, 1:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- AC Milan vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Manchester City vs. Sevilla, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+