Chelsea vs. Leicester City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about Sunday's game
Chelsea looks for its first win of the season as it hosts Leicester City on Sunday as part of the Premier League's Matchday 2. It's been a poor and tough start for the Blues as they opened up the season with a 4-0 loss to Manchester United and followed that up with a loss in penalty kicks to Liverpool on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup. This game is expected to be the home debut of Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Chelsea vs. Leicester City
- Who: Chelsea vs. Leicester City
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Chelsea: The Blues have shown some really good ability in attack over the first couple of games, but the concern is in defense. They've been slow to react, stretched and often just caught out of position. There is no doubt that this team has the ability, and it's still early under new coach Frank Lampard, so patience is a must. A win here would really give them the boost they need moving forward.
Leicester City: The Foxes couldn't score in their opener against Wolverhampton, but it wasn't because of a lack of chances. It was an off night and they'll hope things turn around against a Blues defense that has conceded six goals in two games. They will have their chances in this one, but will they take them?
Chelsea vs. Leicester City prediction
The Blues get goals from Pedro and Pulisic en route to three much-needed points.
Pick: Chelsea 2, Leicester 1
