The Premier League returns to action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Chelsea

Current Records: Liverpool 12-6-9; Chelsea 10-8-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Peacock

What to Know

Chelsea will be playing at home against Liverpool at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Despite taking eight shots at the goal Chelsea still came up empty handed on Saturday. They fell to Aston Villa 2-0. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Chelsea were far and away the favorite.

Despite losing, Chelsea didn't give the goalie a break and earned eight shots on goal. That's hardly surprising considering they've earned more every game for the past four matches.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Liverpool after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, but it was Manchester City who ended up claiming the real prize. Liverpool must be aching after a bruising 4-1 defeat to Manchester City. This game was tied up 1-1 at the break, but unfortunately for Liverpool it sure didn't stay that way.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Tuesday.

Odds

Chelsea are a slight favorite against Liverpool, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +148 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

