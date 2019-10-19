Watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Chelsea (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)

Current Records: Chelsea 4-2-2; Newcastle United 2-4-2

What to Know

Newcastle United and Chelsea have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle has some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

It was all tied up at the half for the Magpies and Manchester United last week, but the Magpies stepped up in the second half. The Magpies slipped by Man United 1-0.

Chelsea left their first contest against Southampton this season with a spring in their step. Chelsea captured a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton. The success made it back-to-back wins for Chelsea.

Their wins bumped the Magpies to 2-4-2 and Chelsea to 4-2-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Chelsea have won three out of their last four games against Newcastle United.