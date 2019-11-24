WATCH: Chivas goalkeeper scores unbelievable goal from his own penalty area in win over Veracruz
This was also his first career goal
Mexican goalkeeper Tono Rodriguez had played well over 100 matches in his career entering Saturday night's Liga MX game between Chivas and Veracruz. His career started in 2011 and has included loans to four different Mexican clubs in that time span. He's won titles, recorded shutouts and has accomplished plenty for being just 27 years old, including winning an Olympic gold medal, but on Saturday he did something most goalkeepers never do -- score a goal.
With his team up 2-1 and defending a corner kick in which the Veracruz goalkeeper came up to attack, Rodriguez picked up the ball and kicked it from his own box all the way until the other goal with three bounces in what's one of the wildest goals of the year in any league. He launched it well over the head of the retreating opposing goalkeeper, and a Veracruz defender did his very best to try and save it from going in, but it wasn't, meant to be. Take a look:
What a way to score your first career goal. In those situations, the goalkeeper would be expected to hold on to the ball and waste time on the ground, take well over the normal six seconds you can hold on to the ball, but instead, he saw a window to produce a career highlight and did just that. That's a super challenging shot, and just because the goal is empty doesn't mean it's easy. To put that on goal accurately is quite tricky, and he did it to perfection, producing a moment he and every person in that stadium will remember for many years to come.
So many things had to go right for that ball to find the back of the net, and somehow he pulled it off to secure a 3-1 victory.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Flamengo stuns River Plate late
It's the Brazilian team's second crown
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad preview
Los Blancos are entering on a quality run of form in league play
-
River vs. Flamengo preview
Here's what to know about the game
-
Mourinho wins in Spurs debut
It was a fantastic debut for the manager at his new club
-
Maradona out as coach of Gimnasia
The Argentine legend apparently had a change of heart
-
Results from MLS Expansion Draft
Here's what you need to know about the 2019 Major League Soccer Expansion Draft
-
Manchester City rallies to beat Chelsea
Christian Pulisic started but didn't make much of an impact
-
Sargent, Morris lead USA past Cuba
The U.S. won an ugly match on the road