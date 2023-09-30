Christian Pulisic timed his third Serie A goal to perfection on Saturday scoring after 60 minutes to give Milan a 1-0 lead over Lazio at San Siro and send them, at least temporarily alone to the top of the Serie A table.

The USMNT star was teed up by Rafael Leao and hit the awkward ball with his left foot to sweep home past away goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Pulisic, 25, ultimately played 82 minutes before being replaced by Samuel Chukwueze and left the field having put his team ahead.

The American has been in good form so far since joining Milan with three goals and an assist to his name in the Italian topflight.

Substitute Noah Okafor made the result safe with a second goal two minutes from the end of the game with Leao notching a second assist of the game.

The result thanks to their new star sennt the Rossoneri provisionally top of Serie A ahead of Inter's match against Salernitana.

Two of Pulisic's three goals have come in Milan and this strike against Lazio ended a goalless run of five appearances across all competitions including USMNT games.

Stefano Pioli's men will be looking for their opening UEFA Champions League win away at Borussia Dortmund in Group F on Wednesday after opening with a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United.

You can watch on Paramount+.