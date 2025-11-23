Christian Pulisic is back and AC Milan shined as the Rossoneri won 1-0 in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter, thanks to the goal scored by the American captain in the second half at San Siro. Despite a match in which Cristian Chivu's side pushed hard—especially in the first half, when Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martinez both hit the post, AC Milan capitalized on a fast transition, with the American international scoring after a poor save from Yann Sommer.

The Nerazzurri tried to at least equalize but even Hakan Calhanoglu missed his second-ever penalty since he joined the Italian Serie A, which was saved by Mike Maignan, who was voted MVP of the match after making two incredible saves in the first half on Marcus Thuram and Lautaro. AC Milan are now only two points behind AS Roma, the leaders of the standings, who next week will face Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico, while Inter are now three points behind the Giallorossi. Let's take a look at the winning goal scored by Pulisic:

The American striker was once again the star of the night in Milan and scored his fifth goal of the Serie A season in eight matches played so far, and he started against Inter for the first time this season alongside Rafael Leao, which was the initial plan of manager Massimiliano Allegri before both players struggled with injuries in the first part of the season. Pulisic showed to be ready after he recovered from the injury, as he also missed the international break with the USMNT to prepare ahead of his comeback in Italy and immediately proved again to be a pivotal player for the Serie A giants.