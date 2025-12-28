Christian Pulisic once again showed why he has become one of the standout players in Serie A, opening the scoring in AC Milan's 3–0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday. The American international netted his 10th goal of the season in all competitions, reaching the mark in just 15 appearances for the Rossoneri, moving to the top of the league's scoring charts in the process, tying Inter's Lautaro Martinez.

Despite some injuries that forced him to not play regularly in the first part of the season, AC Milan showed to be a much better team when the American captain was on the pitch. Pulisic scored some key goals in the first part of the season, including the latest one against Verona, before the brace scored by summer signing Christopher Nkunku.

Here's the goal:

Speaking to DAZN after the win against Hellas Verona, AC Milan head coach Massimo Allegri underlined the performance of Pulisic but also noted he's not at his best yet due to the mentioned injuries.

"He's doing well, even though he's not yet in peak physical condition because of this minor issue with his hamstring. In fact, he makes a few wrong passing choices and is a bit slow in his play."

In his third Serie A season, Pulisic started to play in a different role under Allegri, as the Italian manager decided to play with a 3-5-2 with the American deployed as central striker. The former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea player has now more freedom to move around the attack and he's free to play on the left side of the pitch, where he feels more comfortable. The ongoing injuries to both Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez have prevented the American star from consistently playing alongside the same striker over the season, and while the duo with Nkunku performed well on Sunday, next week he will be able to play alongside new AC Milan striker Niclas Fullkrug who joined the Rossoneri from West Ham in the current winter transfer window. As 2026 approaches, a crucial year in which Pulisic will lead the USMNT at a home World Cup, things are looking much better for both him and AC Milan, with the Rossoneri now firmly in the race for the Serie A title.