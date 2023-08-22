Christian Pulisic made his AC Milan debut in fashion, scoring an impressive goal as Milan beat Bologna on Monday, 2-0. Pulisic won the ball deep in Bologna's half before a quick one-two with Olivier Giroud. From there, Pulisic took a strike from distance and recorded his first goal in the 22nd minute. Here it is:

The U.S. men's national team star also played a crucial role in Milan's first goal of the game. Pulisic sent a cross to the far post, where Tijjani Reijnders was able to pass backwards to Giroud in the center of the penalty area. From there, it was a simple finish for the Frenchman in the 11th minute.

As anticipated, Pulisic started on the right side of a front three with Giroud in the center and Rafael Leao on the left. He played 78 minutes in his debut for Milan and was a presence going forward for much of his time on the field, creating two chances and making three passes into the final third along the way.

Pulisic swapped Chelsea for Milan this summer in the hopes of securing more playing time and is already off to a strong start. The USMNT standout was also joined by fellow American Yunus Musah in Milan this summer, though he missed the opening match of the season with a suspension that carried over from his time at Valencia.