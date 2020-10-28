American phenom Christian Pulisic continued the Chelsea pile-on against Krasnador during their Champions League match on Wednesday. It was the English club's fourth and final goal of the match.

The score came in the dying embers of the match with Tammy Abraham streaking down the right-hand side of the pitch. Abraham mugs off his defender to get space for a pass into the box towards the American, who had sprinted into the right side of the penalty area. Pulisic then fired a low, driven shot towards the near post that flew right by the keeper, forcing Matvei Safonov to pick the ball out of the back of the net for the fourth time in the evening.

In terms of results for Frank Lampard's side, this could not have been more different than their first matchday contest against Sevilla, which ended in a 0-0 draw. It surely helps that the opponent this time around doesn't quite have the defensive prowess that the Spanish club was able to put together, but a four-goal victory in a competition to determine the best team in Europe is still commendable -- especially given that most of the goals came in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Pulisic's goal was also one for the record books, as it tied him with DeMarcus Beasley for most goals by an American in the Champions League with four. The American forward also contributed to the match by drawing a penalty about 15 minutes earlier, which Timo Werner converted from the spot to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead.