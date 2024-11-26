U.S.men's national team star Christian Pulisic was back on the scoresheet again on Tuesday, when he scored the opening goal in AC Milan's UEFA Champions League match at Slovan Bratislava (you can catch the match, and all the Champions League action live on Paramount+).

Milan were off to a dominant start and got their reward by the 21st minute, when Pulisic broke the deadlock. Tammy Abraham received the ball around the halfway line and saw Pulisic making a run right in front of him, playing a ball that the American had no problem catching up to. Pulisic then outpaced the defender marking him and ran almost the entire length of Slovan's half, making his way into the penalty area before scoring from an angle and slotting the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Watch the strike below.

Pulisic now has three goals in Champions League play this season, already reaching a career-best statistic just five games into the campaign. He also equalled a decades-old record for Americans in the Champions League, matching DaMarcus Beasley's three goal season for PSV during the 2004-05 season, a run that included a fourth goal in their qualifying campaign.

The American has easily been Milan's most consistent contributor in front of goal this season, scoring eight goals and notching four assists in 18 games across all competitions this season. He's on track to outdo last season's 16 goal, 10 assist showing, which marked the best club campaign of his career.

His impressive form has translated to the national team, scoring two goals and two assists in his last five games for the USMNT.