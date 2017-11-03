WATCH: Clint Dempsey scores brilliant winner as Seattle advances in MLS playoffs
This was some hit from 'Deuce'
The Seattle Sounders are through in the MLS playoffs, advancing to the Western Conference final after beating the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday.
After no goals from either team in the first leg, Seattle took the second leg at home 2-0 with Clint Dempsey scoring both. The U.S. men's national team veteran, who was suspended for the first leg, came back with fury, scoring the winner in the 56th minute. Check out this hit:
Lovely trap, takes that good touch to set up the shot and fires home with class. He's still got it, and Seattle still has a chance to repeat as MLS champs.
