WATCH: Clint Dempsey scores magical free kick to match Landon Donovan's record
Make room for Clint, LD
Landon Donovan is no longer the lone leading goal scorer in U.S. men's national team history. On Saturday night at the Gold Cup, Clint Dempsey matched Donovan's 57 goals with a fantastic free-kick goal to make it 2-0 over Costa Rica in the semifinals. Dempsey, who came off the bench and set up Jozy Altidore for the opener, went low and around the wall, placing it perfectly. Take a look.
A huge moment. A legend for the national team, he's just one goal away from owning the record himself, and imagine if he gets it Wednesday in the final.
