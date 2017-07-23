WATCH: Clint Dempsey's brilliance sets up Altidore goal for USA vs. Costa Rica
This was quite the moment for the Americans
All the U.S. men's national team needed was a little "Deuce." Clint Dempsey came on in the second half of USA's Gold Cup semifinal clash against Costa Rica and quickly made an impact, setting up Jozy Altidore for the 1-0 lead. Dempsey danced around in the middle of the pitch with the ball and then played a fantastic ball through to Altidore, who made no mistake. Take a look:
A super sub, Dempsey did just what he was asked to do -- create danger. And that puts the U.S. on the verge of the final.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Altidore lifts USA past Costa Rica
This was the biggest statement of the cup for USA
-
WATCH: Dempsey makes history
Make room for Clint, LD
-
Gold Cup schedule, standings, scores
The U.S. and Mexico are, as expected, the favorites
-
WATCH: Ref saves player, helps mother
This ref is being treated like a hero for what he did on Saturday
-
USA vs. Costa Rica preview
The winner moves on to Wednesday's final
-
WATCH: Dybala sick skill vs. Barcelona
The Barca target showed off a little bit here
Add a Comment