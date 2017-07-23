WATCH: Clint Dempsey's brilliance sets up Altidore goal for USA vs. Costa Rica

This was quite the moment for the Americans

All the U.S. men's national team needed was a little "Deuce." Clint Dempsey came on in the second half of USA's Gold Cup semifinal clash against Costa Rica and quickly made an impact, setting up Jozy Altidore for the 1-0 lead. Dempsey danced around in the middle of the pitch with the ball and then played a fantastic ball through to Altidore, who made no mistake. Take a look:

A super sub, Dempsey did just what he was asked to do -- create danger. And that puts the U.S. on the verge of the final.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

