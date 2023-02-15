The Champions League returns to action this Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- Benfica @ Club Brugge
- Current Records: Benfica 4-2-0; Club Brugge 3-2-1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Jan Breydelstadion
- Watch: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Club Brugge +330: Draw +250: Benfica -120
What to Know
Club Brugge will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but if the odds can be believed they're going to need that home-turf advantage desperately. Having advanced past the group stage, they will now face off against Benfica at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Jan Breydelstadion. Club Brugge comes in off three low-scoring games in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
What you need to know about Club Brugge
Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen finished up their matchup with a 0-0 draw.
What you need to know about Benfica
Meanwhile, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa's game back in November of 2022 was close at halftime, but Benfica turned on the heat in the second half with five goals. Benfica blew past Maccabi Haifa 6-1. The success made it back-to-back wins for Benfica.
Club Brugge didn't make it this far last season, having been eliminated in the group stage by Paris. As for Benfica, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Liverpool by a score of 3-3.
Club Brugge will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
Odds
Benfica are a solid favorite against Club Brugge, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -122 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
