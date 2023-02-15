The Champions League returns to action this Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Benfica @ Club Brugge

@ Current Records: Benfica 4-2-0; Club Brugge 3-2-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jan Breydelstadion

Jan Breydelstadion Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Club Brugge +330: Draw +250: Benfica -120

What to Know

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Club Brugge will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but if the odds can be believed they're going to need that home-turf advantage desperately. Having advanced past the group stage, they will now face off against Benfica at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Jan Breydelstadion. Club Brugge comes in off three low-scoring games in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

What you need to know about Club Brugge

Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen finished up their matchup with a 0-0 draw.

What you need to know about Benfica

Meanwhile, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa's game back in November of 2022 was close at halftime, but Benfica turned on the heat in the second half with five goals. Benfica blew past Maccabi Haifa 6-1. The success made it back-to-back wins for Benfica.

Club Brugge didn't make it this far last season, having been eliminated in the group stage by Paris. As for Benfica, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Liverpool by a score of 3-3.

Club Brugge will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Benfica are a solid favorite against Club Brugge, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -122 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.